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Samsung Galaxy Buds Win Approval for Hearing Assistance Features
4 days ago
Samsung has secured regulatory approval in South Korea to use its wireless earbuds as hearing assistance devices. The upcoming software rollout adds diagnostic tone testing and frequency amplification tools to the Galaxy Buds4 Pro and Galaxy Buds3 Pro for people with mild to moderate hearing loss. The feature debuts in South Korea early next year, while global availability details remain unconfirmed.