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No Injuries in Emergency Landing of SDSU Aircraft at Pierre Airport
5 days ago
PIERRE (11-5-26) — Pierre City Commission Airport Commissioner Jamie Huizenga addressed the presence of multiple emergency responders near Pierre Regional Airport last week. He says first responders reported to the airport for an aircraft in distress… “This past Sunday, the Pierre Regional Airport responded to an aircraft emergency involving a twin-engine, Piper Seminole operated by the South Dakota State University aviation program carrying two flight instructors and two students. Although initially reported as engine trouble, the pilots were actually dealing with an avionics malfunction that affected their aircraft’s instruments. The situation was made more challenging by near-freezing temperatures, potential icing conditions and flying in the clouds after dark.”
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