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Trimble Adds Cloud Drone Data Processing to WorksManager Software
By Industry Press Release,3 days ago
On Thursday, Trimble announced that its Trimble WorksManager software is adding new capabilities with new drone processing software. The new functionality, Trimble WorksManager Drone, will enable civil contractors to process drone data in the cloud without having to leave the Trimble ecosystem. In its release, Trimble says that the new photogrammetry functionality will make it easier for contractors to process and overlay flight data with project designs, machine data, as-builts, and other site data. Being able to calculate volumes, take measurements, and verify material for monitoring site progress are a few of the capabilities mentioned in the announcement.