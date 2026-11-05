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Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority Celebrates First Lateral Recruit Academy Graduation
By Staff Editor,3 days ago
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — Eight lateral firefighters graduated from the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) Lateral Recruit Academy on Thursday, October 29, 2026, officially joining the organization during a ceremony at the Town of Prescott Valley Public Library Meeting Room. Emceed by CAFMA Training Chief Rob Zazueta,...