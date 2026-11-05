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Bethesda Design Director Alan Nanes Details How Casual Playtest Launched His Career
4 days ago
Bethesda design director Alan Nanes has detailed how an informal gaming session launched his 20 year career at the studio. Speaking during retrospective discussions for the Bethesda Game Studios 40th anniversary, Nanes revealed that an uncredited visit to play games with friends led directly to testing The Elder Scrolls III Morrowind on an original Xbox console. The impromptu session convinced studio leaders to hire him as a dedicated internal tester.