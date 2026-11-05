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Nothing Teases Display Free AI Hardware Geared for Workplaces
4 days ago
Nothing has teased a standalone artificial intelligence hardware device built without a dedicated display screen. The unit prioritizes real time user context over wearable novelties, drawing visual inspiration from the 1969 Olivetti Valentine typewriter. Shipments begin in December, but Nothing has not yet shared the official name, technical specifications, or pricing.