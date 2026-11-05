undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pro-Development Local Biz Owner: Lennar Proposal Just Too Much for Pleasantville
By Examiner Media,4 days ago
This guest commentary from a local business owner is a response to the Lennar development proposal, which is seeking a rezone from the Pleasantville Village Board. I came to Pleasantville in 1992, 33 years ago, when the village was a much quieter and simpler place. There wasn’t nearly the activity we see today. It was a small community, and while it had its charm, it had not yet become the destination it is today.
3