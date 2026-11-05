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Commanders - Nick Cross: greatest defensive alignment diversity in NFL
By Bill Horgan,3 days ago
The 212-pound safety can play closer to the run game, be used as a blitzer, or can move back to a deeper alignment in pass defense. Editor’s note: Each day, Hogs Haven compiles a collection of articles, podcasts & tweets from around the web to keep you in touch with the Commanders, the NFC East, the NFL and sports in general, with a sprinkling of other stuff. Enjoy!