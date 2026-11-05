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Someone Badly Injured Themselves With Illegal Fireworks on the Banks of the Mad River Yesterday Morning, Says Arcata Fire
By LoCO Staff,4 days ago
On the morning of November 4, 2026, Arcata Fire District personnel, along with Arcata-Mad River Ambulance, the Arcata Police Department, and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a reported explosion involving injuries along the Mad River riverbank near Tractor Supply. Initial reports provided conflicting information regarding the victim’s...
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