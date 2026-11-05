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WHO'S WATCHING? Inside Albany's Flock camera network
4 days ago
From city intersections to rural highways, license plate readers are quietly tracking thousands of vehicles across South Georgia every day. But with expanding reach comes mounting scrutiny over who is watching the watchers. WALB's Investigative Reporter Brittanye Blake shows *you* how Albany Police Department uses Flock cameras, where the data travels, and how misuse sparked tighter controls.