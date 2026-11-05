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Weakness for Funiculars: Riding Steep Railways from Bogotá to the Alps
By Martin J Cowling,3 days ago
A friend and I recently discovered that we share a particular travel fascination: funiculars. Give us a steep hill, a railway carriage and a cable, and we are buying a ticket. The conversation soon became an inventory. There is something deeply appealing about a form of transport with such a clear purpose. Here is a hill. Here is where people need to go. Rather than wind around it, let’s go straight up.