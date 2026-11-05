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NCAA women’s golf fall awards: Best team, MVP, breakouts
By Brentley Romine,5 days ago
The fall season in NCAA women’s golf is in the books and the early signing period is fast approaching, so what better time than to hand out some fall awards?. BEST TEAM: Stanford. But Brentley, the Cardinal are ranked fifth and were last at their fall opener! True and true, but since that hiccup at the Stephens Cup, Stanford has won twice, both times against Virginia, and was basically a spectacular final round by Arizona State away from a third win.