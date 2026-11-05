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The Best Holiday Afternoon Teas in Boston for 2026
By JQ Louise,4 days ago
For a holiday afternoon tea in Boston this year, start with Four Seasons One Dalton, which serves a themed festive tea through December. Then book The Newbury’s Make Way for Ducklings tea by the fireplace in The Street Bar, or Harbor Tea on the waterfront. Below is what each hotel has confirmed for the 2026 season. For the autumn versions of many of these, see my guide to the best hotel afternoon teas, from Boston to London.