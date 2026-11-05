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Bitcoin (BTC) Predicted to Hit $86,000 This November: Kalshi
By Caroline Amosun,2 days ago
Bitcoin is finally regaining momentum after it retested previous low levels around the $75,000 mark following the recent crypto market volatility. While market sentiment appears to be shifting following the brief price resurgence seen in the last day after Bitcoin reclaimed $80,000, traders on the Kalshi prediction market are regaining confidence in the asset and are heavily betting on further price increases this month.