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Prime Video Sets Premiere Date For Season 2 Of Off Campus
5 days ago
Write this date down: April 28, 2027. In pen. Then decorate it with a tiny hockey stick. That’s when the second season of Off Campus premieres on Prime Video, available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Less than a year after the first season debuted — a turnaround so fast we barely had time to emotionally recover, which is honestly the Off Campus brand.