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Zcash (ZEC) Co-Founder Issues Warning on AI Security Threat
By Dan Burgin,3 days ago
Zcash co-founder and computer scientist Eli Ben-Sasson has issued a crucial warning about crypto security amid recent hacker attacks on crypto wallets. In his latest post on X, Ben-Sasson wrote that the crypto industry faces a key threat besides quantum computers. In particular, he pointed to the growing capabilities of AI as a tool for cybersecurity attacks.