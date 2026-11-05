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Beyond Purcell: The Loves of Mars and Venus and a New Chapter for HPSOB
By BMInt Staff,4 days ago
Stage director Kirsten Z. Cairns’s semi-staged production will draw the audience into that world, as they join an elegant soiree through masks and distinctive character elements, mortal performers assume the identities of gods, muses, lovers, and allegorical figures. The result will be contemporary enough to feel immediate while retaining the wit, sensuality, and theatrical imagination of the Restoration stage.