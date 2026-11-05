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Florida’s latest floods raise a troubling question about El Niño and what’s coming next
4 days ago
Severe Florida floods raise serious doubts among experts regarding the destructive force of the El Niño phenomenon in coming months. Localities like Brevard County recorded between 12 and 24 inches of accumulated rainfall without a regional tropical storm, evidencing climate change. Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli warns that a warmer atmosphere...
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