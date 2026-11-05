undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lessons from Dan Osborn’s Defeat in Nebraska
By Les Leopold,3 days ago
Dan Osborn, the independent candidate and former local union president, once again came within a few percentage points of winning the Nebraska US Senate seat. (He lost by 6.7% in 2024 and the same again this year.) He mounted an impressive challenge, but he couldn’t close the gap. Why? And what does his defeat tell us about the future of independent working-class politics?
45