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First Shift: Record imports, tariff pressure and cautious investment reshape supply chain decisions
By SCMR Staff,3 days ago
First Shift is SCMR’s daily briefing on the supply chain developments executives need to know, delivering concise context on logistics, procurement, planning, manufacturing, technology and global trade with links to the original reporting. Today is Thursday, Nov. 5. 1. Record imports expose the supply chain weight of the AI...