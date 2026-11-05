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Apple's MacBook Neo Tipped For 2X Shipments And More RAM In 2027
By Paul Lilly,3 days ago
Apple is anticipating even higher demand for its MacBook Neo next year and has told its suppliers to prepare for 16 million shipments, Digitimes reports. To put it into context, it's estimated that Apple shipped just shy of 8 million MacBook Neo laptops, which debuted in March starting at $599 before a round of price hikes pushed the baseline price to $699. Combined with a likely MacBook Neo 2 release with some key upgrades in 2027, Apple is evidently confident demand will not only remain high, but go up.