undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Report: Vikings are trending toward starting Carson Wentz on Monday night
By Michael David Smith,4 days ago
The soft benching of Kyler Murray in favor of backup Carson Wentz could be coming on Monday night against the Bills. Officially, the Vikings say they’re evaluating Murray’s hamstring injury, not that they’re evaluating whether Wentz is the quarterback who gives them a better chance to win. But Adam Schefter reported on ESPN today that the Vikings appear to be moving toward Wentz starting against the Bills. Which may have to do with both Murray’s injury and Murray’s ineffectiveness.