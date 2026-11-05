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Motorcyclists Gear Up for Annual Toy Ride in Zanesville
By Shylin Costello,3 days ago
ZANESVILLE, OH – Motorcyclists are revving up their engines this weekend, but this ride is all about making Christmas a little brighter for local kids. The Motorcyclists for Kids Toy Ride is rolling into Zanesville this Saturday, November 7th! Riders and community members are invited to gather at Walmart North on Maple Avenue between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The goal is to collect toys and donations to help make the holiday season special for children in need.
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