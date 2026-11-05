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New Mexico Screwworm Cases Triple as Restrictions Expand
4 days ago
New World screwworm cases in New Mexico have tripled in recent days, prompting state agriculture officials to expand infested zones across much of southern New Mexico and impose additional animal movement requirements. Meanwhile, Texas has implemented restrictions in portions of 14 counties as the parasitic pest continues to threaten livestock, horses, pets, and wildlife throughout the Southwest.