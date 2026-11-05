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3 Amigos: How Ben Griffin, Ryan Gerard and Austin Hitt helped one another reach the PGA Tour
By Adam Schupak, Golfweek,5 days ago
LOS CABOS, Mexico — At the World Wide Technology Championship, former University of North Carolina teammates Ben Griffin, Ryan Gerard and Austin Hitt are competing against one another on the PGA Tour. Behind the birdies and FedEx Cup points, however, sits a story of friendship, sacrifice and perseverance that...