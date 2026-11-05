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Cristiano Ronaldo's last Portugal match may have already happened. When did he play?
By Elizabeth Flores, USA TODAY,4 days ago
This story has been updated to clarify Ronaldo's last match for Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international soccer, ending a record-setting 23-year career with Portugal. The 41-year-old may have already made his final appearance for the national team. Ronaldo previously said the 2026 World Cup would be...