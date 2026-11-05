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$751 million in pre-orders
By Jack Lynch,4 days ago
According to data from analytics company Sensor Tower, the highly anticipated title has secured an estimated 7.71 million pre-orders across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar Games could be preparing for the biggest video game launch of all time, with new estimates suggesting that ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ has already generated approximately $751 million USD in digital pre-orders, weeks before its official release.