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Oklahoma’s influence in Capitol Hill under threat as Democrats set to take control of Congress
By Brooke Blach, Gaylord News,4 days ago
Oklahoma Republicans retained every seat in the state’s congressional delegation Tuesday, but a Democratic sweep of both chambers of Congress is set to cost the state some of its most influential leadership positions in Washington. The shift in congressional control will leave Oklahoma’s seven Republican lawmakers in the minority...