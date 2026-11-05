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100 Best Brain Teasers with Answers and Explanations!
By Ettore Fantin,4 days ago
If you love solving riddles and figuring out trick questions, chances are you also love brain teasers. These brain teasers can make you question what seems obvious and look at a problem in a new way. Some have simple answers hiding in plain sight while others take a little more patience. We’ve gathered brain teasers for kids, teens, and adults, along with answers for when you get stuck. Try them on your own or challenge your friends and family to see who can figure them out first. These are great to share while on a road trip, in a classroom, at dinner, or the car ride home from school.