undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Star’s Revenge Announce New Album Star’s Revenge II: Hear “Don’t Worry Dynamite”
By Chris DeVille,4 days ago
Long before Geese became the biggest band in indie rock, the band's guitarist Emily Green teamed with Sunflower Bean's Olive Faber to form Star's Revenge. The band, which released its self-titled debut album in 2022, plays a scrappy, catchy, immensely appealing combination of garage rock and indie-pop. Today they're back with news of a second LP, and it's coming soon.