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Shasta Lake Shooting Suspect Wounded After Wild Chase Into Redding
By Jennifer Martinez,4 days ago
A woman was shot inside a home on Los Gatos Avenue in Shasta Lake Tuesday night, setting off a chase that tore through city lines and ended in a shootout on a downtown Redding street. Deputies say the man they were pursuing, 32-year-old Reese Colton Churulich, opened fire on officers multiple times before they shot and wounded him near Cypress and Hartnell avenues.
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