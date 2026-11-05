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Man facing triple homicide charges in Milwaukee appears in court ahead of Nov. 16 trial
By Montse Ricossa,3 days ago
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The man accused of shooting and killing three people in Milwaukee in August has made his last court appearance before he is set to go to trial. Thomas Zollicoffer appeared in court on Thursday, Nov. 5, facing seven felony charges: three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of possessing a firearm while convicted of a felony.
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