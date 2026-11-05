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Read, vote, write: La. Book Festival opens doors for readers, authors
4 days ago
The annual Louisiana Book Festival was held Oct. 31 in Baton Rouge with volumes of activities to offer for both readers and writers alike. Each year, the festival helps shape the next generation of authors with writing workshops and panel discussions, while also highlighting published and student writers with awards for every skill level. The 2026 festival will have activities for children who att…