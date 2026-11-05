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Throwback Thursday: General Victor Strahm, Bowling Green’s daredevil flying ace
By Telia Butler,4 days ago
Imagine standing on State Street in Downtown Bowling Green a century ago, when suddenly the roar of an airplane engine fills the sky! Looking up, you see a decorated American war hero flying dangerously low over the city, swooping toward the Presbyterian Church steeple before soaring toward College Heights. At least, that’s how one colorful piece of local lore remembers Brigadier General Victor Herbert Strahm, one of the most extraordinary aviators ever to call Bowling Green home. Whether or not that legendary flight happened exactly as remembered, Strahm’s real-life adventures were every bit as remarkable!
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