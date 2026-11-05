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VCU men’s soccer head coach Dave Giffard retires after 17 seasons leading Rams
4 days ago
RICHMOND, VA – VCU Men’s Soccer Head Coach Dave Giffard will retire from college coaching, VCU Athletics announced this week. Giffard led the Rams for 17 seasons and compiled a career record of 128-120-61. “Seventeen years ago, VCU gave me the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream: to become a Division I head coach and build a program where young men could pursue the best versions of themselves and discover what we could accomplish together,” Giffard said. “For that, I will be eternally grateful.
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