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7 Solid Ways to Make Your Coat the Star of Your Fall Outfits
By Lydia Oladejo,3 days ago
A trench coat can be the first thing you reach for when autumn brings cooler mornings, unexpected rain, and the need for an extra layer. Yet this wardrobe classic deserves a bigger role than simply covering an outfit on the way out the door. The most interesting trench coat fall outfits put the outerwear at the center of the styling, using its familiar lapels, belts, and long lines to create a look with personality. From wearing it as a dress to adding bold accessories or layering it over relaxed separates, a trench coat can become the main event instead of the final layer.