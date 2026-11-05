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With Democrats in charge of Texas, what’s next for UT Austin?
By Neena Satija, The Texas Newsroom,4 days ago
Texas’ flagship public university has seen major changes under state Republican leadership. What happens once Democrats take over?. Under Texas Republicans’ leadership, UT Austin has been undergoing a sea change. In just the last two years, the school installed new top leadership, slashed numerous majors, launched an overhaul of its core curriculum, and intervened in the governance of KUT Public Media – Austin’s NPR station that the university has housed for decades.