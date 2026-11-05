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Band of Spice to Release Fathers in the Sky Jan. 22
By Chris,2 days ago
Fronted and led by guitarist/vocalist Christian “Spice” Sjöstrand, Band of Spice will release their first album for Ripple Music, Fathers in the Sky, on Jan. 22, 2027. That both seems like a long way away and isn’t. They’ve got a video up now for “Weak and Dangerous,” which is the first single from the record, which is the band’s sixth overall, though the discography gets muddy if you go back to Spice and the RJ Band and where Band of Spice actually began. In any case, the new one is the sixth under the Band of Spice banner, and “Weak and Dangerous” is a rocker through and through, which surely won’t be a surprise if you’ve ever heard the band before. Or, you know, if you haven’t.