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Five Guys Brass Quintet concert moved to Dec. 20
By Jaine Treadwell,4 days ago
The Five Guys Brass Quintet has changed the date for its first self-sponsored concert from December 13 to December 20 to 3 p.m. in downtown Troy. “And the word has just been out The Five Guys Brass Quintet will also be performing on our concert,” said Dr. Paul McGahie. “We shared a performance for the Enterprise Music Study Club back in August. Their members include musicians from Troy. They are an adult community group.