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Macus Rashford didn’t ‘expect’ Man Utd career to pan out like this as January exit possible
4 days ago
Marcus Rashford has admitted to Manchester United fans that he expected his career at the club to “go differently” amid the chances of him leaving in January. Rashford made his debut for the Red Devils as a teenager in 2016. Since his goalscoring entrance, he’s racked up 434 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring 138 goals and assisting 79.