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Everything to know for the NASCAR Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway
By Logan Reardon,4 days ago
A NASCAR champion will be crowned in South Florida on Sunday. Kyle Larson is on the cusp of becoming the first repeat champion since Jimmie Johnson, who captured five straight crowns from 2006 to 2010. The Hendrick Motorsports driver, who inherited Johnson's old team in 2021, can clinch his third championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway — the same venue where Johnson celebrated all of his titles.