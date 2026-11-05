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A Hidden Star May Be Plowing Through Betelgeuse’s Giant Atmosphere
By National Radio Astronomy Observatory,3 days ago
Radio images suggest a link between Betelgeuse’s changing outline and its companion’s expected orbit, offering clues to how a smaller star may influence a giant’s later life. Betelgeuse, the bright red supergiant marking Orion’s shoulder, may have another star stirring its atmosphere from within. Its recently identified...
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