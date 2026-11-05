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Million Dollar Chicken Casserole
By Sandy Coughlin,3 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links, and I earn from qualifying purchases. Please read my disclosure policy. This Million Dollar Chicken Casserole is creamy, cheesy, and downright indulgent with tender chicken folded into a rich, tangy sauce and topped with buttery, golden Ritz cracker crumbs. It’s the kind of comfort food that disappears fast at potlucks and gets requested on repeat at family dinners.