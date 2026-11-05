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Scientists Unlock a Hidden Superconducting Power Inside a Strange Quantum Material
By Paul Scherrer Institute,4 days ago
Researchers have discovered how pressure can unlock hidden superconducting properties in a complex quantum material. Applying intense pressure to an unusual quantum material can transform how it conducts electricity, allowing superconductivity to spread throughout its three-dimensional structure at temperatures roughly three times higher than normal. Researchers also found a sevenfold increase in the number of electrons participating in superconductivity.
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