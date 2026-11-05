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Carlos Prates’s Manager Says UFC Upset With Islam Makhachev
By Adam Martin,4 days ago
The manager of UFC welterweight star Carlos Prates claims that the UFC is upset with Islam Makhachev for withdrawing from UFC 336. Makhachev and Prates were set to headline UFC 336 for the undisputed UFC welterweight title, but Makhachev refused to fight on that date, which led to the creation of an interim title fight between Prates and Michael Morales.