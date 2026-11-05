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San Francisco 49ers GM Provides Major Update on Mac Jones Trade Rumors
By Cole Sullivan,4 days ago
Mac Jones is without question one of the more competent backup quarterbacks in the NFL, and as we’ve seen on several occasions, that holds quite a bit of value. However, Brock Purdy remains the 49ers‘ starter, and with the trade deadline set for Nov. 10, rumors have circulated about whether San Francisco would entertain a trade involving Jones. Those rumors have gained attention as injuries continue to affect quarterback rooms around the league.