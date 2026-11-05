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State Police Investigate Reported Theft, PFA Complaint and Juvenile Runaway in Venango County
By Brock Jordan,3 days ago
VENANGO COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police recently released details on three separate incidents in Venango County, including a reported theft at a self-checkout terminal, a protection from abuse (PFA) complaint, and a juvenile runaway investigation. State Police Investigate Alleged Theft at Self-Checkout. PSP Franklin is investigating a...