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Jarrod’s Place Bike Park is making its own “loam” in NW Georgia
By Travis Reill,4 days ago
Singletracks may earn commissions from affiliate links and/or receive products from manufacturers for review. Read our editorial guidelines here. I recently had a video from Jarrod’s Place pop up on my feed, showing riders heading down a freshly rebuilt Amish Country trail. The trail is one of the park’s pro lines — massive jumps, big drops, techy sections, and high speeds. Essentially, it is one of those trails well outside of my abilities, but damn fun to watch someone else ride it.