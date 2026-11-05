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Today in Collector Car History: Phil Hill Wins the First Pebble Beach Road Race, and a Push-Started Jaguar XK120 Sets a Provenance Benchmark
By EL Puckett,2 days ago
On Nov. 5, 1950, a 23-year-old from Santa Monica named Phil Hill won the first Pebble Beach Road Race in his own Jaguar XK120, after a push start and a long chase from the back of the field. The first Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance took place the same day, and a small contingent of its collector cars paraded down the start-finish straight during the racing. The races are gone. The Concours is not, and that is the lesson of this anniversary: the event that now defines how collector cars are judged began as a sideshow to a road race.