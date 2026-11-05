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December 2026
By Snow Goer Staff,3 days ago
Your December 2026 issue of Snow Goer Magazine is here!. Wondering what the best sled is for long miles and big smiles? Flip open the December issue to find out! This month we also bring you a story of friends crossing 2,000 miles to fulfill their dream of riding around Lake Superior, as well as a look at the best places to ride in Québec. Our 2027 Vacation Guide provides inspiration for your winter trip planning, and we fill you in on the Big East action from this year. As always, the issue includes gear recommendations, tips, and more.